FIS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.93, changing hands as high as $80.82 per share. Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIS's low point in its 52 week range is $66.51 per share, with $91.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.81. The FIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

