FIS Integrates Glia's AI to Elevate Personalized Digital Banking

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS is taking a significant step into the world of intelligent banking by incorporating Glia’s AI-driven customer interaction platform into its Digital One banking platform. This integration aims to provide customers with a seamless, personalized and intelligent banking experience. With this integration, financial institutions can now provide a smooth combination of AI automation and human support.

Glia’s AI for ALL technology offers 24/7 assistance for routine inquiries while ensuring that more complicated issues are directed to human agents who have all the necessary context. This unified system not only improves customer satisfaction but also enhances operational efficiency by cutting down resolution times and allowing staff to focus on more meaningful work.

The enhancements allow financial institutions to provide smarter, more context-aware support and quicker resolution of queries. Customers engaging through digital channels can now enjoy AI-guided assistance that recognizes their preferences and anticipates their needs, ranging from tailored product recommendations to immediate financial advice.

This move boosts FIS’ competitive edge in the fast-changing digital banking landscape. As financial institutions around the globe face pressure to modernize, AI-driven personalization is becoming a necessity. By integrating AI into a digital banking suite, the company not only strengthens client loyalty but also positions itself to tap into the increasing demand from mid-tier and regional banks that lack in-house AI capabilities.

Fidelity National’s strategy of integrating AI to drive innovation could enhance scalability in global markets and unlock new revenue streams in digital transformation and modernizing financial technology. In the first half of 2025, the company reported 3.8% year-over-year growth in revenues.

FIS’ Price Performance

Year to date, FIS shares have declined 15.1% compared with the industry’s fall of 3.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

