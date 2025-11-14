FIS Expands Fintech Presence With New Tools on Microsoft Marketplace

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently expanded its cloud-based offerings by launching its GETPAID and Treasury Risk Manager Integrity Edition solutions on the Microsoft Marketplace, marking yet another strategic step in making cutting-edge treasury, receivables and risk management tools more accessible to financial institutions around the globe.

The two solutions focus on different but equally important aspects of the money lifecycle. Treasury Risk Manager Integrity Edition — recently recognized at the 2025 Global Finance Treasury & Cash Management Awards — helps organizations to manage liquidity, market risks and regulatory requirements with enhanced accuracy. With features like AI-powered Treasury GPT, this solution provides treasurers with real-time insights and automation, helping them navigate the challenges of today’s unpredictable financial landscape.

On the other side, FIS GETPAID simplifies the whole receivables process, covering everything from credit assessments to managing collections to dispute handling. Built as a cloud-native, AI-powered solution, GETPAID focuses on reducing friction in accounts receivable operations and speeding up cash conversion cycles for businesses.

Through streamlined procurement, quicker deployment and scalable cloud infrastructure, FIS is facilitating global adoption by listing these solutions on the Microsoft Marketplace. This gives businesses more flexibility, enabling them to expand or update their infrastructure as needed, supported by Microsoft's reliable cloud ecosystem.

For FIS, this integration strengthens its competitive positioning, enabling faster customer onboarding and wider global reach. It could significantly boost its recurring cloud revenues, especially as mid-sized banks and corporations are leaning more toward marketplace-based procurement. In the first nine months of 2025, FIS reported 4.5% year-over-year revenue growth. The company expects to witness year-over-year revenue growth of 5.4-5.7% in 2025.

FIS’ Price Performance

Year to date, FIS shares have declined 18% compared with the industry’s fall of 6.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

