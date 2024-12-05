FirstWave Cloud Technology Lists New Shares on ASX

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. (AU:FCT) has released an update.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. has announced the quotation of nearly half a million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant development for investors interested in cloud technology stocks. The issuance of these securities follows the exercise of options and conversion of other convertible securities, showcasing the company’s growth potential and investor interest.

