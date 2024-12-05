FirstWave Cloud Technology Lists New Shares on ASX

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. (AU:FCT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. has announced the quotation of nearly half a million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant development for investors interested in cloud technology stocks. The issuance of these securities follows the exercise of options and conversion of other convertible securities, showcasing the company’s growth potential and investor interest.
For further insights into AU:FCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.