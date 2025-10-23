FirstService Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstService Corp. (FSV.TO) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $57.17 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $60.53 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FirstService Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $80.81 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $1.447 billion from $1.396 billion last year.

FirstService Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

