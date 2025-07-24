FirstService Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstService Corp. (FSV) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $46.10 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $35.06 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FirstService Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $1.415 billion from $1.297 billion last year.

FirstService Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

