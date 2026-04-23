FirstService Corp. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - FirstService Corp. (FSV.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $19.98 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $2.80 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FirstService Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $43.52 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $1.317 billion from $1.250 billion last year.

FirstService Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.98 Mln. vs. $2.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $1.317 Bln vs. $1.250 Bln last year.

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