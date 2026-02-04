Markets
FSV

FirstService Corp. Profit Advances In Q4

February 04, 2026 — 07:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FirstService Corp. (FSV.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $50.349 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $50.179 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FirstService Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $62.566 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $1.383 billion from $1.365 billion last year.

FirstService Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.349 Mln. vs. $50.179 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $1.383 Bln vs. $1.365 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FSV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.