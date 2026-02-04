FirstService Corp. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - FirstService Corp. (FSV.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $50.349 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $50.179 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FirstService Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $62.566 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $1.383 billion from $1.365 billion last year.

FirstService Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.349 Mln. vs. $50.179 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $1.383 Bln vs. $1.365 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.