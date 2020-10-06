FirstMark Horizon Acquisition, a blank check company formed by FirstMark Capital, raised $360 million by offering 36 million units at $10. The company offered 6 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO Richard Heitzmann and Chairman and President Amish Jani, who co-founded venture firm FirstMark Capital in 2008. The company plans on targeting a US-based tech business.



FirstMark Horizon Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FMAC.U. Credit Suisse acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article FirstMark Capital's tech SPAC FirstMark Horizon Acquisition prices upsized $360 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

