FirstMark Horizon Acquisition, a blank check company formed by FirstMark Capital targeting a US-based tech business, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by CEO Richard Heitzmann and Chairman and President Amish Jani, who co-founded venture firm FirstMark Capital in 2008. The company plans on targeting a US-based tech business.



FirstMark Horizon Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FMAC.U. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article FirstMark Capital's tech SPAC FirstMark Horizon Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.