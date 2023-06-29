FirstEnergy's (FE) Unit Penelec Upgrades Underground Network

FirstEnergy Corp.’s FE subsidiary, Penelec, has started a large project to help prevent or minimize service interruptions in downtown Johnstown, Cambria County, by strengthening its underground electrical network.



For around 900 downtown customers, the work entails rebuilding crucial sections of one of the four main underground cables. The work also involves the installation of fresh underground transformers and safety equipment that can quickly identify and isolate damage when issues arise and redirect electricity through nearby lines to stop or reduce the length of power outages.



Additionally, a new transformer and protective device were recently changed, and crews plan to replace another six pieces of crucial equipment this summer and fall. This electrical circuit replacement is a part of Penelec’s Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan (LTIIP II), a $200 million initiative to accelerate capital investments in the company's electric distribution system over five years.

Need for Upgrades

Underground cables increase the resilience of the entire electric distribution system and allow the utility operator to provide 24x7 services to customers during extreme climatic conditions. Even though the maintenance requirements of the underground cables are lower compared with overhead lines, maintenance of the underground cables is essential for smooth operation during summer months when demand for electricity rises.



The Regulated Distribution segment of FirstEnergy plans to invest more than $9 billion (or 53% of the entire FirstEnergy investment plan) from 2021 to 2025. Strengthening the transmission and renewable generation assets will allow the company to transmit electricity even during adverse weather conditions.

Utilities’ Focus on Infrastructure

Along with FirstEnergy, other utility companies like DTE Energy Co. DTE, NiSource Inc. NI and Xcel Energy Inc. XEL are adopting measures to strengthen their existing infrastructure.



DTE Electric expects to make capital investments of $18 billion over 2023-2027. Additionally, the company plans to invest $45 billion over the next 10 years to support reliability, the addition of renewable resources and the increased pace of electric vehicle adoption.



DTE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) implies an increase of 1.6% over 2022’s reported figure.



NiSource invested $2.6 billion in 2022 and expects to invest $3.3-$3.6 billion in 2023. It projects an investment of approximately $15 billion during the 2023-2027 period, including capital investments to support the generation transition strategy.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS implies an increase of 8.8% over 2022’s reported figure.



Xcel Energy aims to spend $29.5 billion during the 2023-2027 time frame. It plans to invest nearly $18 billion for strengthening its electric distribution and transmission operations in the same period. Nearly $0.9 billion will be invested to enhance its renewable power generation operations.



XEL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS implies an increase of 6% over 2022’s reported figure.

Price Performance

In the past month, shares of FirstEnergy have rallied 3.6% against the industry’s 3% increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

FirstEnergy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.