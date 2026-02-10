FirstEnergy to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

FirstEnergy Corporation FE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.21% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

FE’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 22.39%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.24 billion, implying a 1.96% improvement year over year.

Factors That Might Have Impacted FE’s Q4 Performance

FirstEnergy’s multiple infrastructure maintenance and upgradation projects in various service areas fall under Energize365, a $28 billion investment program to modernize the electric grid across the footprint between 2025 and 2029. This initiative is likely to have a positive impact on earnings, as it reduces the frequency and length of outages.



FirstEnergy’s assets are well spread and will enable it to take advantage of the rising demand for electricity from the data centers in its service regions. Fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from rising demand from data centers.



Fourth-quarter earnings of the company also gained from demand for FE’s diversified customer base and strong contribution from its organic assets. The new electric rates implemented by FirstEnergy in Ohio and New Jersey during mid-2025 are also expected to have contributed to fourth-quarter earnings.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts About FE

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FirstEnergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.26%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, FirstEnergy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FirstEnergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

FirstEnergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Fortis FTS is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 12. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



FTS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 62 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.08%.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 74 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.71%.



The AES Corporation AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 11.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 62 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 14.81%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortis (FTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.