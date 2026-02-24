FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of FirstEnergy (FE) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 7.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $50.83 in the previous session. FirstEnergy has gained 12.7% since the start of the year compared to the 11.4% move for the Zacks Utilities sector and the 12.4% return for the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 17, 2026, FirstEnergy reported EPS of $0.53 versus consensus estimate of $0.52.

For the current fiscal year, FirstEnergy is expected to post earnings of $2.72 per share on $14.97 in revenues. This represents a 6.67% change in EPS on a -0.78% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.94 per share on $15.62 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.88% and 4.3%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

FirstEnergy may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

FirstEnergy has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 19X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.6X versus its peer group's average of 9.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.87. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, FirstEnergy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if FirstEnergy fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though FirstEnergy shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does FE Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Consolidated Edison Inc (ED). ED has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc beat our consensus estimate by 5.95%, and for the current fiscal year, ED is expected to post earnings of $6.01 per share on revenue of $17.16 billion.

Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc have gained 7.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 18.67X and a P/CF of 9.29X.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is in the top 36% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FE and ED, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

