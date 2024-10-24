FirstCash, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $64.827 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $57.144 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, FirstCash, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75.179 million or $1.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $837.321 million from $786.301 million last year.

FirstCash, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $64.827 Mln. vs. $57.144 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.44 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $837.321 Mln vs. $786.301 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.