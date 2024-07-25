FirstCash, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $49.07 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $45.18 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, FirstCash, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.90 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $831.01 million from $750.62 million last year.

FirstCash, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $49.07 Mln. vs. $45.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $831.01 Mln vs. $750.62 Mln last year.

