FirstCash (FCFS) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 21.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $824.3 million, exhibiting a decrease of 0.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FirstCash metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Leased merchandise income' at $145.87 million. The estimate points to a change of -25% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Pawn loan fees' to reach $190.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Interest and fees on finance receivables' will reach $74.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.5% year over year.

Over the past month, FirstCash shares have recorded returns of +2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FCFS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

