FirstCape Group Acquires Substantial Stake in a2 Milk

FirstCape Group Limited has disclosed a substantial holding in The a2 Milk Company Limited, acquiring 5.017% of the company’s ordinary shares. This move involves 36,324,624 shares, with Harbour Asset Management Limited and BNZ Investments Services Limited managing the shares under investment agreements. Investors may find this development significant as it indicates a strategic interest in a2 Milk’s potential growth.

