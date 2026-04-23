First Western Financial Inc Reports Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - First Western Financial Inc (MYFW) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.21 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $4.18 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $41.10 million from $37.21 million last year.

First Western Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.21 Mln. vs. $4.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $41.10 Mln vs. $37.21 Mln last year.

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