First Watch Restaurant Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FWRG

Looking at the chart above, FWRG's low point in its 52 week range is $12.90 per share, with $25.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.66.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PGM
KKR and amp; CO market cap history
HEFA Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.