First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FVD

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FVD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.74, changing hands as low as $30.67 per share. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FVD's low point in its 52 week range is $28.89 per share, with $32.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.