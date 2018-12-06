Markets
FVD

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FVD

An image of a stock price rising in value Credit: Shutterstock photo

December 06, 2018 — 11:05 am EST

Written by ETFChannel.com->

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FVD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.74, changing hands as low as $30.67 per share. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FVD's low point in its 52 week range is $28.89 per share, with $32.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsETFs
Generic image silhouette
ETFChannel.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FVD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.