First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FYX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.66, changing hands as low as $93.38 per share. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FYX's low point in its 52 week range is $80.7501 per share, with $101.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.47.

