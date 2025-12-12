First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF (Symbol: FTSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.85, changing hands as low as $45.76 per share. First Trust Senior Loan Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTSL's low point in its 52 week range is $44.30 per share, with $46.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.