First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CIBR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (Symbol: CIBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.75, changing hands as low as $71.46 per share. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIBR's low point in its 52 week range is $55.02 per share, with $78.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.39.

