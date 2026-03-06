First Trust Nasdaq Bank Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FTXO

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.47, changing hands as low as $35.33 per share. First Trust Nasdaq Bank shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTXO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTXO's low point in its 52 week range is $25.05 per share, with $41.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.