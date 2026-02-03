Markets
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for QQEW

February 03, 2026 — 04:47 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QQEW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.15, changing hands as low as $134.43 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QQEW shares, versus its 200 day moving average: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, QQEW's low point in its 52 week range is $104.2801 per share, with $146.5415 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.32.

