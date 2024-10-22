First Trust Managed Municipal Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FMB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (Symbol: FMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.40, changing hands as low as $51.34 per share. First Trust Managed Municipal shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMB's low point in its 52 week range is $48.08 per share, with $52.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.34.

