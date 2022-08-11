First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.00, changing hands as high as $68.30 per share. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTA's low point in its 52 week range is $60.38 per share, with $73.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.