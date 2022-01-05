First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.38, changing hands as low as $117.40 per share. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXH's low point in its 52 week range is $100.92 per share, with $128.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.38.

