First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FTSM

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (Symbol: FTSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.58, changing hands as low as $59.54 per share. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTSM's low point in its 52 week range is $59.35 per share, with $59.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.55.

