First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund said on February 20, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 1, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $16.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.80%, the lowest has been 5.30%, and the highest has been 18.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.92 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 17.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIF is 0.13%, a decrease of 10.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.69% to 6,452K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,086K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Wealthspire Advisors holds 895K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 10.69% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 619K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 22.41% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 449K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 66.53% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 307K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 45.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIF by 89.28% over the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P.

