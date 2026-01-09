First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: EDOW) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Nike (Symbol: NKE), which makes up 3.13% of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: EDOW), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,071,111 worth of NKE, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NKE:

NKE — last trade: $65.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/07/2025 Jorgen Vig Knudstorp Director 16,150 $62.09 $1,002,754 12/22/2025 Timothy D. Cook Director 50,000 $58.97 $2,948,500 12/22/2025 Robert Holmes Swan Director 8,691 $57.54 $500,080 12/29/2025 Elliott Hill PRESIDENT & CEO 16,388 $61.10 $1,001,307

