First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: EDOW) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Nike (Symbol: NKE), which makes up 3.13% of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: EDOW), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,071,111 worth of NKE, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NKE:
NKE — last trade: $65.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2025
|Jorgen Vig Knudstorp
|Director
|16,150
|$62.09
|$1,002,754
|12/22/2025
|Timothy D. Cook
|Director
|50,000
|$58.97
|$2,948,500
|12/22/2025
|Robert Holmes Swan
|Director
|8,691
|$57.54
|$500,080
|12/29/2025
|Elliott Hill
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|16,388
|$61.10
|$1,001,307
