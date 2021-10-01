First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FXD

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.69, changing hands as low as $58.58 per share. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXD's low point in its 52 week range is $41.97 per share, with $63.0371 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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