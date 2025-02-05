Is First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market, the First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 07/06/2006.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by First Trust Advisors, FTCS has amassed assets over $8.82 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, FTCS seeks to match the performance of the The Capital Strength Index.

The Capital Strength Index is an equal-dollar weighted index which provides exposure to well-capitalized companies with strong market positions based on strong balance sheets, high degree of liquidity, ability to generate earnings growth & record financial strength & profit growth.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.54% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.30%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For FTCS, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 24.50% of the portfolio --while Industrials and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Walmart Inc. (WMT) accounts for about 2.34% of the fund's total assets, followed by Visa Inc. (class A) (V) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO).

FTCS's top 10 holdings account for about 21.92% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FTCS has added roughly 2.22%, and is up about 11.43% in the last one year (as of 02/05/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $81.48 and $94.03.

The ETF has a beta of 0.86 and standard deviation of 13.35% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Capital Strength ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $600.42 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $627.23 billion. VOO has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

