Is First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) made its debut on 07/06/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors. FTCS has been able to amass assets over $9.23 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. FTCS seeks to match the performance of the The Capital Strength Index before fees and expenses.

The Capital Strength Index is an equal-dollar weighted index which provides exposure to well-capitalized companies with strong market positions based on strong balance sheets, high degree of liquidity, ability to generate earnings growth & record financial strength & profit growth.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.54% for FTCS, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.27%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 24.50% of the portfolio. Industrials and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) accounts for about 2.24% of total assets, followed by Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG).

FTCS's top 10 holdings account for about 21.21% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the First Trust Capital Strength ETF has gained about 18.44% so far, and is up roughly 24.01% over the last 12 months (as of 12/02/2024). FTCS has traded between $77.75 and $94.03 in this past 52-week period.

FTCS has a beta of 0.84 and standard deviation of 13.62% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Capital Strength ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $574 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $632 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

