First Trust Capital Strength Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FTCS

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Symbol: FTCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.57, changing hands as high as $74.12 per share. First Trust Capital Strength shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTCS's low point in its 52 week range is $66.01 per share, with $85.0672 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.08.

