News & Insights

Stocks

First Tractor Co’s New Agreements with YTO and Sinomach

October 29, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Co has entered new agreements with its controlling shareholder YTO and its parent company Sinomach, effective from January 2025 to December 2027. These agreements, considered continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong and Shanghai Listing Rules, include material procurement and various service agreements subject to different reporting and approval requirements. Shareholders’ approvals are necessary for some transactions due to their significant percentage ratios.

For further insights into HK:0038 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIRRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.