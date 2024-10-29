First Tractor Co’s New Agreements with YTO and Sinomach

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Co has entered new agreements with its controlling shareholder YTO and its parent company Sinomach, effective from January 2025 to December 2027. These agreements, considered continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong and Shanghai Listing Rules, include material procurement and various service agreements subject to different reporting and approval requirements. Shareholders’ approvals are necessary for some transactions due to their significant percentage ratios.

