First Tractor Co. Faces Challenges in Asset Disposal

October 29, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Co.’s subsidiary, YTO Diesel Engine, has initiated the public listing of its 0.8827% stake in Zhongyuan Bank on the Beijing Equity Exchange. As of now, no buyers have come forward, highlighting potential challenges in the asset disposal process. Investors are advised to remain cautious due to the transaction’s uncertainties.

