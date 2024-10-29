First Tractor Co Announces Q3 Results Presentation

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Co is set to engage with investors during an online presentation of its 2024 third quarter results, scheduled for November 5th. The company’s leadership will address investor questions to provide deeper insights into the quarterly performance. This interactive session underscores First Tractor’s commitment to transparency and investor relations.

