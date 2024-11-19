News & Insights

First Tin PLC Advances with New Share Trading

November 19, 2024 — 04:52 am EST

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.

First Tin PLC has successfully passed all resolutions at its General Meeting, paving the way for the commencement of trading of 133 million new shares on the Main Market. The company aims to leverage its advanced tin projects in Germany and Australia to meet the rising global demand for tin, a critical metal for clean energy technologies. This strategic move positions First Tin as a key player in the sustainable tin production sector.

