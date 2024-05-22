First Tellurium Expands Control Over PyroDelta

News & Insights

First Tellurium Corp (TSE:FTEL) has released an update.

First Tellurium Corp. is set to increase its stake in PyroDelta Energy to 75% by purchasing an additional 24% for US$705,000. This strategic move will enable First Tellurium to explore partnership opportunities while retaining majority control, especially as they advance a new tellurium-based thermoelectric device touted to offer significant performance benefits in various applications. The company’s involvement in the green energy sector and tellurium exploration is attracting attention from industry players, positioning it as a potential leader in next-generation energy solutions.

