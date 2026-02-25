First Solar's Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Surpass

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.84 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.22 by 7.2%. The bottom line increased 32.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $3.65.



The company reported 2025 earnings of $14.21 per share, which were higher than the year-ago figure of $12.02.

FSLR’s Sales Update

First Solar’s fourth-quarter net sales were $1.68 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7%. The top line rose 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.51 billion.



The year-over-year top-line improvement was driven by an increase in the volume of module sales.



The company reported net sales of $5.22 billion in 2025, which were higher than $4.21 billion in 2024.

First Solar, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

First Solar, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | First Solar, Inc. Quote

Operational Highlights of FSLR

In the fourth quarter, the company’s gross profit was $665.3 million, which rose 17.2% from $567.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating expenses jumped 5.9% year over year to $117.4 million.



FSLR reported an operating income of $547.9 million compared with $456.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Performance of First Solar

First Solar had $2.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from $1.62 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt totaled $282.6 million as of the same date compared with $373.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $2.06 billion during 2025 compared with $1.22 billion at the end of 2024.

First Solar’s 2026 Guidance

First Solar introduced its 2026 guidance. FSLR expects its sales to be in the range of $4.9-$5.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $6.21 billion, which lies above the company’s guided range.



First Solar expects gross margin to be in the band of $2.4-$2.6 billion. Its operating expenses are anticipated to be in the $610-$635 million range.



First Solar projects module shipments to be in the band of 17-18.2 gigawatts. The company expects its 2026 capital expenditure to be in the range of $0.8-$1 billion.

FSLR’s Zacks Rank

First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 14 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 63 cents. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year quarter’s loss of $3.52.



The company’s revenues of $335.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325 million by 3.2%. The top line also increased 70.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $196.2 million.



Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which decreased 24.5% from 94 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. However, the bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 31.5%.



Enphase Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $343.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335 million by 2.6%. The top line decreased 10.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $382.7 million.



Nextracker Inc. NXT reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.3% and came in higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.03.



Its revenues, worth $909.4 million, also surpassed the consensus estimate by 12.5% and improved 33.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported revenues.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.