First Solar's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $354,030, and 4 are calls, amounting to $304,231.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $300.0 for First Solar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for First Solar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across First Solar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $1.49 $0.49 $1.0 $180.00 $200.0K 1.1K 1 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.45 $8.15 $8.45 $160.00 $84.4K 2.9K 110 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $17.0 $16.2 $16.2 $175.00 $81.0K 2.2K 50 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $13.6 $13.2 $13.35 $170.00 $61.4K 1.5K 58 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.1 $15.95 $16.1 $175.00 $56.3K 2.2K 86

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Current Position of First Solar Currently trading with a volume of 426,819, the FSLR's price is down by -0.58%, now at $167.37. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $279.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $236. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $335. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $273. * In a positive move, an analyst from Seaport Global has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $274.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest First Solar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

