First Solar's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on First Solar. Our analysis of options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $2,392,752, and 13 were calls, valued at $1,524,988.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $240.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for First Solar options trades today is 717.67 with a total volume of 2,830.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for First Solar's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.15 $11.65 $11.9 $175.00 $1.4M 2.9K 800 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $14.3 $14.0 $14.0 $220.00 $910.0K 511 656 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.25 $11.9 $11.9 $175.00 $476.0K 2.9K 400 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $10.8 $9.95 $10.8 $200.00 $162.0K 503 0 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.45 $8.3 $8.3 $135.00 $146.0K 861 177

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

In light of the recent options history for First Solar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

First Solar's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,866,540, the FSLR's price is up by 1.25%, now at $198.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $284.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Roth MKM has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Citigroup upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $254. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $266. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $321.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest First Solar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.