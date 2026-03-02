First Solar's $2 Billion Problem

Key Points

First Solar continues to churn out profits, but are they sustainable.

Nearly all of the company's profit comes from subsidies, which may not be durable for investors.

10 stocks we like better than First Solar ›

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) continues to churn out profitable quarters, but the company is playing a dangerous game with subsidies. Most of its gross profit comes from government subsidies, which may not last. And even with those subsidies, the company's backlog isn't growing as you may expect. In this video, I go over both the numbers and the precarious position First Solar has gotten itself into going all-in on the U.S. solar market.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 25, 2026. The video was published on March 1, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Should you buy stock in First Solar right now?

Before you buy stock in First Solar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Solar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in First Solar. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.