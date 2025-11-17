First Solar (XTRA:F3A) Price Target Increased by 19.13% to 238.33

The average one-year price target for First Solar (XTRA:F3A) has been revised to 238,33 € / share. This is an increase of 19.13% from the prior estimate of 200,07 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 132,06 € to a high of 306,61 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.72% from the latest reported closing price of 215,25 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,696 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F3A is 0.35%, an increase of 12.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 116,836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,276K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 18.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,044K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,896K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,858K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 34.72% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,503K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,969K shares , representing a decrease of 18.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 84.67% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 2,140K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 58.80% over the last quarter.

