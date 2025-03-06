First Solar Unusual Options Activity For March 06

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on First Solar. Our analysis of options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $177,620, and 5 were calls, valued at $197,900.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $175.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in First Solar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to First Solar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $175.0 over the preceding 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.15 $5.4 $6.15 $165.00 $61.5K 1.0K 100 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $41.35 $40.25 $40.6 $165.00 $40.6K 499 10 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $6.45 $5.75 $6.03 $125.00 $39.1K 88 0 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $37.3 $37.3 $37.3 $160.00 $37.3K 155 10 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $13.9 $13.5 $13.5 $175.00 $36.4K 17 55

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Having examined the options trading patterns of First Solar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 702,541, with FSLR's price down by -0.49%, positioned at $130.26. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 55 days. What The Experts Say On First Solar

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $266.2.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $285. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $236. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on First Solar with a target price of $268. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on First Solar with a target price of $238. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $304.

