First Solar, Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $346.61 million, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $209.53 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $1.04 billion from $844.56 million last year.

First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $346.61 Mln. vs. $209.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.22 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue: $1.04 Bln vs. $844.56 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.9 B To $ 5.2 B

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