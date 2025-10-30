First Solar, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $455.94 million, or $4.24 per share. This compares with $312.96 million, or $2.91 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 79.6% to $1.594 billion from $887.668 million last year.

First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $455.94 Mln. vs. $312.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.24 vs. $2.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.594 Bln vs. $887.668 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.00 - $15.00 Full year revenue guidance: $4.95 - $5.20 Bln

