Is First Solar (FSLR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

First Solar (FSLR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FSLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.13. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.56. Over the past year, FSLR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.16 and as low as 5.80, with a median of 9.30.

FSLR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.27. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FSLR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.70. Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR's PEG has been as high as 0.33 and as low as 0.15, with a median of 0.23.

Finally, investors should note that FSLR has a P/CF ratio of 10.96. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. FSLR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.48. Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR's P/CF has been as high as 17.64 and as low as 7.50, with a median of 11.62.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in First Solar's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FSLR is an impressive value stock right now.

