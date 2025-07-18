First Solar (FSLR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, First Solar (FSLR) was up +1.33% at $175.85. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 20.79% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of First Solar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.68, down 17.54% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.02 billion, indicating a 1.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

FSLR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.85 per share and revenue of $4.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.54% and +18.44%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.41% higher. At present, First Solar boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, First Solar is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.73.

Investors should also note that FSLR has a PEG ratio of 0.34 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.